Trump nominates Kentuckian to head workplace safety agency

The Trump administration has nominated Louisville resident David Keeling to lead the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, according to congressional records .

OSHA is the agency in charge of keeping workers safe from dangers in the workplace ranging from falls to chemical hazards. It’s also frequently the target of industry groups and certain Republicans who view some safety rules as onerous.

Keeling’s LinkedIn resume shows he worked for roughly 20 years at UPS, eventually rising to become the Vice President of Global Health and Safety. He told an industry magazine he began at UPS as a part-time package handler on the night shift while he was a student of the University of Louisville.

He posted the following message on the professional social media site:

"I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to President Trump for nominating me to be the next OSHA Administrator at the US Department of Labor. It is an incredible honor, and if confirmed, I am excited about the opportunity to work with Secretary Lori Chavez-Deremer and Deputy Secretary Keith Sonderling to further OSHA's mission to enhance workplace safety and health," Keeling said.

Most recently he was a transportation safety director for Amazon and then a safety consultant for a Nashville-based company. He is also a registered Republican in Jefferson County.

At the same time, Republicans have signaled a desire to cut or drastically reduce the role of OSHA measures in the workplace.

Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs reintroduced legislation to kill the agency nicknamed “NOSHA” and executive orders from the President have paused safety rules that were set to take effect, protecting workers from heat-related illness.

