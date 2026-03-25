Senate unveils major reforms for Kentucky State University in bid to avoid ‘closure’

A state Senate committee unveiled and quickly passed a bill Wednesday to enact dramatic emergency reforms at the beleaguered Kentucky State University, the state’s only public historically Black university.

Lawmakers in the Republican supermajority pushing Senate Bill 185 said the reforms upending the university’s core mission, employment, admissions and spending was needed in order to continue its state funding and avoid the closure of KSU, which has faced scandals and heavy criticism in recent years.

Under SB 185, the General Assembly would declare “a state of financial exigency” at KSU for five years, during which the reforms of the bill are implemented, or until the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education declares that its finances are stable.

Republican Sen. Chris McDaniel of Ryland Heights, the sponsor of the bill, said many lawmakers were considering defunding and closing KSU when they kicked off the 2026 session in January, following a fatal shooting of a student on its campus in December and years of financial mismanagement .

However, he and other lawmakers changed their minds after months of discussions with stakeholders about its future, as they have faith in KSU President Koffi Akakpo’s ability to implement a new course of action.

“After hearing (Akakpo’s) recognition of the great days of the past of Kentucky State and his vision for the future of the university, we became convinced that now was not the time to explore a closure of Kentucky State, but rather to be a partner in the redefinition of this institution and what it can mean for the commonwealth,” McDaniel said.

The bill would grant an enormous amount of power to Akakpo to make drastic changes at KSU, giving him the ability to fire any tenured faculty and determine whether any student can be admitted, readmitted or enrolled. Akakpo was seated next to McDaniel as he testified on the bill in committee, telling lawmakers he is committed to changing course.

“I know the discussion in the beginning was very heated, but we have found a way to move forward,” Akakpo said. “So I can't thank you all enough. The job is not going to be possible without your support.”

The university would also delegate much of its authority on spending and other matters to the Council on Postsecondary Education, the state agency that would have to approve any expenditure of more than $5,000.

KSU, a land grant state institution, would also change its core mission under state law from "emphasizing a program of liberal studies,” instead becoming “a polytechnic institution” that focuses on “highly technical, industry-based applied learning and offers programs aligned with the workforce needs of the Commonwealth.”

The board of regents for KSU would also conduct a thorough review of all academic programs “for long-term viability, financial stability” and alignment with the new polytechnic mission. By the end of this May, the board is required to submit to the Council for Postsecondary Education a list of the programs they proposed to maintain, close or substantially change. Beginning in the fall semester, KSU can no longer offer more than 10 areas of study, excluding online programs, the college of education and any others that CPE determines are necessary for its new mission.

The bill would also raise admissions standards, requiring at least a 2.5 grade point average in high school and ACT score of 18. Citing the school’s financial mismanagement, SB 185 would also prohibit any student from being enrolled that has owed KSU more than $1,000 for more than 30 days and give the university additional powers to collect that debt.

Additionally, all fraternities and sororities would have to reapply to the KSU board to recognize their charter, with those not approved by July having their chapter revoked.

The legislation started as a “ shell bill ” that did not make any significant changes, but members of the Senate budget committee were given a copy of the new bill less than an hour before it cleared the committee and before it was posted online.

State Sen. Gerald Neal, a Democrat from Louisville who was in discussions with stakeholders on the future of KSU, voted for SB 185 in committee despite just receiving a copy and wanting changes in several areas before it becomes law.

“We're going to have to have some level of trust with each other and goodwill with each other to make this happen,” Neal said. “I think we're going to have to take some positive steps and hold hands.”

Republican Senate President Robert Stivers of Manchester said lawmakers in the GOP were “really close” to moving forward with defunding and closing KSU this session, citing the December shooting, low graduation rates and financial mismanagement — but changed course after getting buy-in from Akakpo and CPE President Aaron Thompson on the new reforms.

Former KSU President M. Christopher Brown resigned in 2021 amid concerns about the university’s financial health, allegations of improper spending and several lawsuits accusing officials of misconduct. In 2022 the General Assembly overhauled KSU’s board of regents, which hired Akakpo in 2023, and has propped up its finances since then , to the chagrin of some GOP lawmakers like McDaniel who wanted to see more urgent reforms.

The bill could clear the Senate floor as soon as Thursday, after which it would be sent to the House. The legislation could receive final passage before the veto period begins next week.