© 2024 WKU Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Should Trump be constitutionally barred from the presidency?

Published February 5, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
A view of the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday morning January 4, 2024 in Washington, DC. Former President Donald Trump has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to keep his name on the primary ballot in Colorado. Earlier in December, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled 4-3 that former President Donald Trump is ineligible to run for the White House and appear on the state's ballot, citing the U.S. Constitution's insurrection clause in the 14th amendment. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
A view of the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday morning January 4, 2024 in Washington, DC. Former President Donald Trump has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to keep his name on the primary ballot in Colorado. Earlier in December, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled 4-3 that former President Donald Trump is ineligible to run for the White House and appear on the state's ballot, citing the U.S. Constitution's insurrection clause in the 14th amendment. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing an appeal of a Colorado court ruling this week that could keep former President Trump off the ballot.

It could profoundly shape the 2024 election — and American democracy.

Today, On Point: Should Trump be constitutionally barred from the presidency?

Guests

Mark Graber, Regents professor at the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law

John Yoo, Emanuel Heller professor of law at the University of California, Berkeley.

Timothy Snyder, professor of history at Yale University. Author of several books, including “On Tyranny” and “The Road to Unfreedom.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.