Amid protests and resignation, Nelson Co. school board moves forward with plans to merge high schools

Students and staff walked out of class on Wednesday in Nelson County, protesting a controversial decision by the school board.

The demonstration followed after a vote Tuesday night by the Nelson County School Board to continue with a plan to close the 10-year-old Thomas Nelson High School, one of the district’s newest school buildings, and move those students Nelson County High School.

During the public comment period, former school board member Bill Osborne spoke in support of merging Thomas Nelson High School and Nelson County High School, citing low academic performance at both schools and financial waste.

“We’ve got a problem in this county, people, and if you deny it, then you need to open your eyes," said Osborne. "We have got to educate our children.”

Under the plan approved on a 3-2 vote, Thomas Nelson students would move into Nelson County High School, putting about 1,500 students under one roof. Class sizes were among the concerns expressed by opponents.

In a raucous end to the meeting, board member Damon Jackey announced his resignation, claiming board leadership has stifled community input.

“And history shows this approach is never taken unless someone wants to hide something," Jackey stated.

Jackey, a 15-year veteran of the board, said he was also stepping down over what he called possible illegal and unethical decisions by district leaders.