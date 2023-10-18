© 2023 WKU Public Radio
Amid protests and resignation, Nelson Co. school board moves forward with plans to merge high schools

WKU Public Radio | By Lisa Autry
Published October 18, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT
Save Our Nelson County Schools FB

Students and staff walked out of class on Wednesday in Nelson County, protesting a controversial decision by the school board.

The demonstration followed after a vote Tuesday night by the Nelson County School Board to continue with a plan to close the 10-year-old Thomas Nelson High School, one of the district’s newest school buildings, and move those students Nelson County High School.

During the public comment period, former school board member Bill Osborne spoke in support of merging Thomas Nelson High School and Nelson County High School, citing low academic performance at both schools and financial waste.

“We’ve got a problem in this county, people, and if you deny it, then you need to open your eyes," said Osborne. "We have got to educate our children.”

Under the plan approved on a 3-2 vote, Thomas Nelson students would move into Nelson County High School, putting about 1,500 students under one roof. Class sizes were among the concerns expressed by opponents.

In a raucous end to the meeting, board member Damon Jackey announced his resignation, claiming board leadership has stifled community input.

“And history shows this approach is never taken unless someone wants to hide something," Jackey stated.

Jackey, a 15-year veteran of the board, said he was also stepping down over what he called possible illegal and unethical decisions by district leaders.

Nelson CountyBardstown
Lisa Autry
Lisa is a Scottsville native and WKU alum. She has worked in radio as a news reporter and anchor for 18 years. Prior to joining WKU Public Radio, she most recently worked at WHAS in Louisville and WLAC in Nashville. She has received numerous awards from the Associated Press, including Best Reporter in Kentucky. Many of her stories have been heard on NPR.
