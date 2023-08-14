In speech opening the fall semester, WKU president highlights enrollment, retention gains

Total enrollment for the fall semester at Western Kentucky University is up 3.1% compared to this time last year.

President Timothy Caboni shared the preliminary numbers on Monday during his opening convocation address to faculty and staff.

“And once again this fall, we’re on track to welcome one of the most academically talented first-year classes in our university’s history," stated Caboni. "Our incoming class boasts an average GPA of 3.49, up from 3.31 in the fall of 2017.”

Graduate enrollment is up just over nine percent compared to last fall.

President Caboni credited gains in undergraduate enrollment and retention to Living Learning Communities.

More than 95% of first-year students participating in LLCs last fall returned for the spring semester, a 6.2% increase over students who didn’t participate in an LLC.

WKU is making plans to complete the First Year Village, located on the south end of campus, in the next several years. Those new living quarters will replace the Douglas Keen and Hugh Poland dormitories.

President Caboni also highlighted student retention gains before the gathering of faculty and staff and Van Meter Auditorium. Since 2017, retention at WKU has increased 6.7% percent. Retention of under-represented minorities has jumped 15 percentage points, the largest five-year increase in school history. The university also saw an 11% increase in persistence among low-income students.

“Our consistent retention gains remain key to shielding WKU from the rapid enrollment declines so many higher education institutions continue to experience," Caboni explained.

While WKU has also increased retention of first-generation students, that cohort still trails non-first gen student by 12%.

About 30% of each incoming class made up of students who are first in their family to attend college. WKU has 85 faculty and staff working with the recently established First Gen Alumni Advocates program. It’s one of several initiatives the school has launched to connect with first gen students and see them to the finish line.

“I frequently say, it doesn’t matter your role here at the University, you have one job – to ensure every student we enroll succeeds and ultimately graduates,” Caboni said.

President Caboni also highlighted research successes experienced by the university during the last year. He noted that research and development expenditures for fiscal year 2022 totaled nearly $8 million, an 11% increase over the previous year. WKU faculty and staff received $26 million in grant awards from national agencies such as the National Science Foundation, the Centers for Disease Control, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the U.S. Department of Education, up from $16 million the previous fiscal year.

Caboni challenged the campus community to achieve a new research goal. In the next five years, WKU will increase external research funding expenditures to $40 million and will double the research funding the university receives from the federal government.

The convocation speech also highlighted campus improvements, including the June ground-breaking of the new Gordon Ford College of Business. In September, the university will dedicate its new Softball\Soccer Complex and break ground on a new Hilltopper Fieldhouse in the fall.

President Caboni lauded the school's fundraising successes, including the WKU Opportunity Fund. It was established in 2018 with a goal of raising $50 million. The fund has surpassed $87 million, which has resulted in 217 newly endowed student scholarships.

Clinton Lewis Dr. Indudeep Chhachhi is presented the Spirit of WKU Award by President Timothy Caboni.

Dr. Indudeep Chhachhi, Chair of WKU's Finance Department, was presented this year's Spirit of WKU Award. Since joining WKU in 1990, Chhachhi has served on numerous committees, including chairing the WKU Budget Council. He currently serves on the WKU Foundation External Investment Advisory Board.

The new academic year at WKU begins Aug. 21.