Bowling Green businesses relocating after historic State St. fire

Some businesses destroyed by a fire in downtown Bowling Green last week are still scrambling to find temporary homes.

But a major law firm was back in operation 72 hours later with the help of Western Kentucky University.

Attorneys with Kerrick-Bachert are now working out of the WKU Innovation Campus.

Case files and other important documents were electronically saved, but the historic building and office equipment were a complete loss from the early morning blaze on Friday.

Attorney Laura Hagan says the tragedy has shown what an asset the Innovation Campus is to the community.

“To have us up and running, when our fire occurred early Friday morning, to have us open the door and everyone sitting at their desks working by 9:00 a.m. Monday, was a direct result of this innovation campus being here and available to the community," Hagan told WKU Public Radio.

Hagan says the firm plans to relocate again in the next week or so to another temporary location that will provide the law office more privacy.

As for a new permanent home, the firm says it hasn’t made any decisions, but would like to be back downtown.

Another office lost in the fire belonged to U.S. Senator Rand Paul. His staff issued a statement saying they’re still looking for a temporary location, but constituents can still reach the office by phone.

The State Street office building was constructed in 1900 and is part of downtown Bowling Green history. What’s left will eventually be demolished.

"Beautiful old wooden floors, large glass windows, exposed brick wall, it was a beautiful place to work," said Hagan. "It was emotional to lose the building, but we're so grateful it occurred when no one was in the building."

The BGFD says it could be months before a cause and origin of the fire are known.

