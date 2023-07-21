© 2023 WKU Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Fire engulfs Bowling Green building housing local office for U.S. Sen. Rand Paul

WKU Public Radio | By WKU Public Radio News
Published July 21, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT
Bowling Green firefighters putting out a fire at a building on State Street Friday morning.
Bowling Green Fire Dept.
/
Bowling Green firefighters putting out a fire at a building on State Street Friday morning.

A building that suffered heavy damage from a fire in downtown Bowling Green includes a local office of U.S. Senator Rand Paul.

The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to the fire at the building on State Street early Friday morning.

The building also housed an office for a local law firm.

The roof of the building collapsed as a result of the fire.

A public information officer for the Bowling Green Fire Department said emergency personnel responded to the scene around 1:45 a.m., noticed the heavy fire, and called for additional units.

No injuries were reported.

Sen. Paul, a Republican from Bowling Green, issued a statement saying he appreciates the work being done by first responders, and that his office will help investigators as they determine the cause of the fire.

Streets leading into and out of downtown Bowling Green have been blocked off Friday, with the fire department asking motorists to avoid the State Street area between E. 10th Ave. and E. 11th Ave.

This story has been updated.

News
WKU Public Radio News
The award-winning news team at WKU Public Radio consists of Dan Modlin, Kevin Willis, Lisa Autry, and Joe Corcoran.
See stories by WKU Public Radio News