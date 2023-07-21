Fire engulfs Bowling Green building housing local office for U.S. Sen. Rand Paul

A building that suffered heavy damage from a fire in downtown Bowling Green includes a local office of U.S. Senator Rand Paul.

The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to the fire at the building on State Street early Friday morning.

The building also housed an office for a local law firm.

The roof of the building collapsed as a result of the fire.

A public information officer for the Bowling Green Fire Department said emergency personnel responded to the scene around 1:45 a.m., noticed the heavy fire, and called for additional units.

No injuries were reported.

Sen. Paul, a Republican from Bowling Green, issued a statement saying he appreciates the work being done by first responders, and that his office will help investigators as they determine the cause of the fire.

Streets leading into and out of downtown Bowling Green have been blocked off Friday, with the fire department asking motorists to avoid the State Street area between E. 10th Ave. and E. 11th Ave.

This story has been updated.