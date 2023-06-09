© 2023 WKU Public Radio
City of Bowling Green chronicles '21 tornadoes as "The Greatest Challenge" in digital book

WKU Public Radio | By Lisa Autry
Published June 9, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT
It’s been a year-and-a-half since a rare, middle-of-the-night tornado ripped through Bowling Green in December 2021. The city of Bowling Green has written a book, dedicated to the 17 lives lost in the historic storm.

The story titled “The Greatest Challenge” is a free download on the City of Bowling Green's website.

The digital publication details the city’s disaster response and recovery from an EF-3 tornado that damaged or destroyed around 1,000 homes and businesses. It contains stories from first responders and Bowling Green leaders who confronted a number of challenges in the immediate aftermath, including weather, darkness, injuries, impassable roads, and communication disruptions.

The book is written by the city’s Public Information Officer, Deborah Highland West, who is a former newspaper reporter.

“For most of my career, I was in Tennessee and covered a lot of natural disasters, including the 2010 floods in Nashville," West explained in an interview with WKU Public Radio. "But this one hurt because it was personal, it was home.”

West says the goal of the book is to help other communities that may experience a similar natural disaster in the future.

