© 2023 WKU Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wife of former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin files for divorce

WKU Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 26, 2023 at 5:44 AM CDT
J. Tyler Franklin
/

The wife of former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin filed a petition for divorce Thursday in Jefferson Circuit Court.

Glenna Bevin said in the paperwork that the marriage is “irretrievably broken” and that they have been separated for over a year, the Courier Journal reported.

Her petition requests joint custody of two minor children and states that she is unable to support herself and seeks assistance from Matt Bevin, child support and that their property be “appropriately divided between them.”

Bevin, a Republican, was elected governor in 2015 and served one term. He was not immediately
available for comment, the newspaper reported.

Tags
Matt Bevin
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press