Tennessee GOP may play nice if Nashville bids to host RNC 2028

WKU Public Radio | By Blaise Gainey
Published February 21, 2023 at 9:46 AM CST
House Speaker Cameron Sexton says Nashville Mayor John Cooper’s willingness to host the 2028 Republican National Convention could be the start of easing tensions between the city and Republican state lawmakers.

Some of this year’s legislative session has shaped up to be a “tit for tat” between state Republicans and Nashville officials. GOP members have indicated they may not support bills that could negatively impact Nashville, under one condition– which now seems to have been met.

Reporting by Axios says that Mayor John Cooper sent letters Thursday night to the Republican and Democratic parties stating the city will bid to host one of the 2028 conventions. This comes after Davidson County came under scrutiny by the state legislature for saying “no” to the RNC for its 2024 convention, citing security threats.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, says Cooper’s willingness to host the event could be the start of easing tensions.

“I think it would start the process of having a better working relationship on many issues — not just on the bills that are here, but also Lower Broadway and cleaning it up and making sure it stays the tourist attraction it needs to be,” Sexton said.

This easing of tensions could mean Republican state lawmakers would back off a proposal to strip Nashville’s ability to charge special taxes that fund the convention center.

