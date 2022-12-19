Kentucky House Democrats elect new leadership team ahead of 2023 legislative session

Democrats in the Kentucky House of Representatives have elected new leaders ahead of the 2023 legislative session.

Representative Derrick Graham of Frankfort will serve as minority floor leader, replacing outgoing caucus leader Joni Jenkins of Louisville.

He’ll be the first Black legislative caucus leader in the commonwealth’s history.

Northern Kentucky Representative Rachel Roberts will be the minority whip after current Whip Angie Hatton lost her bid for re-election in an increasingly Republican-leaning eastern Kentucky district.

Graham’s former post of minority caucus chair will be filled by Lexington Representative Cherlynn Stevenson.

Twenty Democrats will make up the House Democratic Caucus in January, a decrease of five seats after Republican gains in the November elections.

The 2023 session of the General Assembly begins January 3.