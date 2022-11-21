© 2022 WKU Public Radio
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Somerset mayor joining crowded GOP primary field for Kentucky Governor

WKU Public Radio | By Dalton York
Published November 21, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST
alan keck.jpg
Mayor Alan Keck
/

The mayor of Somerset is joining an already crowded field of Republican candidates for Kentucky governor.

Alan Keck is holding an event Monday night at the Virginia Theatre in downtown Somerset where he’s officially announcing his candidacy.

But a gubernatorial campaign website for Keck is already online.

Keck was re-elected to a second term as Somerset mayor in the mid-term elections
held earlier this month.

He’ll join a list of at least eleven other Republican candidates who have so far
entered the race to unseat Democratic incumbent governor Andy Beshear.

Some of the other Republicans already in the race are Attorney General Daniel
Cameron; former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft; state Rep. Savannah Maddox; and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles.

The primary election will be held in May.

This story has been updated.

Tags
News politics2023 election
Dalton York
Dalton York joined WKU Public Radio in December 2021 as a reporter and host of Morning Edition. He graduated summa cum laude with a B.S. in History from Murray State University, and was named MSU's Outstanding Senior Man for fall 2021. He previously served as a student reporter and All Things Considered host for WKMS, part of the Kentucky Public Radio network. He has won multiple Kentucky Associated Press Awards and Impact Broadcast Awards from the Kentucky Broadcasters Association. A native of Marshall County, Dalton is a proud product of his tight-knit community.
See stories by Dalton York