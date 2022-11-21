Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron opens Warren County field office

The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office is expanding its footprint throughout the state with the opening of another field office.

Republican AG Daniel Cameron was in Bowling Green Monday to open a Warren County field office. Cameron said the aim is to expand access to the services offered by his staff.

“While emails, video conferences and phone calls are good, they’re no substitute for in-person relationship-building, and it’s going to be a more direct method for Kentuckians in this region to get help," Cameron said during a news conference.

The public can contact the office to report scams and file consumer complaints, among other things.

Staff at the new office will also work alongside law enforcement and prosecutors in the region on investigations and public safety challenges.

Cameron said the new office should be a “force multiplier," allowing the attorney general's office to attract new talent that doesn’t necessarily want to travel to Frankfort while also keeping some of the region’s best and brightest in this area.

One of the staff attorneys is former Commonwealth’s Attorney Clint Willis who prosecuted cases in Allen and Simpson counties for many years.

"If you start calling Frankfort, there are times you just don't know who to contact or how to even get started, so this is a lot more helpful," Willis told WKU Public Radio.

Warren Circuit Court Judge Steve Wilson will also join the office to work in special prosecutions after his retirement from the bench in January.

The office is located in downtown Bowling Green at Stadium Park Plaza, which also houses a regional driver's license office.

Attorney General Cameron opened a field office in Northern Kentucky last year. In addition to the Covington location, the attorney general's office also has a physical presence in Louisville and Prestonsburg.

