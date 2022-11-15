© 2022 WKU Public Radio
Kentucky Supreme Court hears arguments over abortion ban

WKU Public Radio | By Ryland Barton,
Divya Karthikeyan
Published November 15, 2022 at 10:56 AM CST
US-WOMEN-ABORTION-RIGHTS-KENTUCKY
AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP
Counter-protestors hold signs in front of a rally encouraging voters to vote yes on Amendment 2, which would add a permanent abortion ban to Kentuckys state constitution, on the steps of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky, on October 1, 2022. - Since the Supreme Court in June overturned the constitutional right to abortion, restoring states' ability to ban the procedure, the issue has become a major ballot question. Only four states have decided to hold referendums exclusively on abortion, decoupling the issue from platforms and political parties, and opening the door to citizens who are not very political to get involved in what is, for them, a matter of "values." (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Continued enforcement of Kentucky’s near-total ban on abortion now hangs in the balance of the state Supreme Court.

On Tuesday, the high court heard arguments over the state’s “trigger law,” which outlaws abortion except in life-threatening cases, and a separate six-week ban.

The American Civil Liberties Union and the state’s two abortion providers, EMW Women’s Surgical Center and Planned Parenthood, filed the lawsuit this summer, after the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision allowed abortion bans in states like Kentucky go into effect.

Abortion rights advocates say the bans violate patients’ right to privacy under the state constitution.

Heather Gatnarek, an attorney with the ACLU, argued against the bans before the Supreme Court on Tuesday, saying lawmakers are interfering with patients’ ability to make medical decisions with their doctors.

“Doctors should not be placed into a situation where they are left to watch their patient deteriorate before they meet one of these very narrow exceptions,” Gatnarek said.

Last week, Kentucky voters rejected a referendum to add anti-abortion language to the state constitution. The amendment would have made it harder for the reproductive rights advocates’ case, which is seeking to enshrine abortion rights under the state’s fundamental legal document.

On Tuesday, justices grilled Kentucky Solicitor General Matt Kuhn about the vote. He’s the attorney general’s lawyer who defended the state’s abortion ban during arguments.

“I’m not telling you to ignore it happened, but it didn’t change the language of the constitution,” Kuhn said. “The court has got to have historical evidence that there is constitutional basis.”

Justice Michelle Keller responded that Kentucky’s abortion bans have created a confusing landscape for pregnant people and doctors.

“It’s not safe or healthy for a 10-year-old to carry a child. The constitution talks about the right to self-determination. Doctors don’t know what to do in the E.R. when faced with this. Doctors have to call the attorney general to find out what to do?” Keller asked.

This story will be updated.

Ryland Barton
Ryland is the state capitol reporter for the Kentucky Public Radio Network, a group of public radio stations including WKU Public Radio. A native of Lexington, Ryland has covered politics and state government for NPR member stations KWBU in Waco and KUT in Austin.
Divya Karthikeyan
