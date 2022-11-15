Kentucky Supreme Court hears arguments over abortion ban

Continued enforcement of Kentucky’s near-total ban on abortion now hangs in the balance of the state Supreme Court.

On Tuesday, the high court heard arguments over the state’s “trigger law,” which outlaws abortion except in life-threatening cases, and a separate six-week ban.

The American Civil Liberties Union and the state’s two abortion providers, EMW Women’s Surgical Center and Planned Parenthood, filed the lawsuit this summer, after the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision allowed abortion bans in states like Kentucky go into effect.

Abortion rights advocates say the bans violate patients’ right to privacy under the state constitution.

Heather Gatnarek, an attorney with the ACLU, argued against the bans before the Supreme Court on Tuesday, saying lawmakers are interfering with patients’ ability to make medical decisions with their doctors.

“Doctors should not be placed into a situation where they are left to watch their patient deteriorate before they meet one of these very narrow exceptions,” Gatnarek said.

Last week, Kentucky voters rejected a referendum to add anti-abortion language to the state constitution. The amendment would have made it harder for the reproductive rights advocates’ case, which is seeking to enshrine abortion rights under the state’s fundamental legal document.

On Tuesday, justices grilled Kentucky Solicitor General Matt Kuhn about the vote. He’s the attorney general’s lawyer who defended the state’s abortion ban during arguments.

“I’m not telling you to ignore it happened, but it didn’t change the language of the constitution,” Kuhn said. “The court has got to have historical evidence that there is constitutional basis.”

Justice Michelle Keller responded that Kentucky’s abortion bans have created a confusing landscape for pregnant people and doctors.

“It’s not safe or healthy for a 10-year-old to carry a child. The constitution talks about the right to self-determination. Doctors don’t know what to do in the E.R. when faced with this. Doctors have to call the attorney general to find out what to do?” Keller asked.

This story will be updated.

