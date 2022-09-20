Shots reportedly fired at Clarksville, Indiana police chief’s home

Multiple police agencies are investigating after shots were fired early Sunday at what’s reportedly the home of Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer.

Local news outlets including WDRB reported on Sunday that the shots were fired at the chief’s home. Sgt. Carey Huls of the Indiana State Police, which is conducting the investigation with the Clarksville Police Department, did not confirm that information to WFPL News Monday morning.

The Clarksville Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to a news release, officers responded to the 500 block of Evergreen Drive around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they found shell casings in the driveway of the home, which had been hit with multiple bullets.

The home was occupied, but Huls said no injuries were reported.

Police are asking area residents with surveillance cameras to contact the Clarksville Police Criminal Investigations Division.

Without a suspect in custody, Huls said he couldn’t speculate about whether that particular home was the intended target of the shots. However, he said he’s not aware of any others that were hit.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the Indiana State Police Sellersburg Post at 812-246-5424 or the Clarksville Police Department at 812-280-7151.