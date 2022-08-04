Indiana Rep. Walorski killed in car crash, her office says

Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski has been killed in a car accident in her northern Indiana District. That’s according to a statement Wednesday from her office.

Walorski, who served on the House Ways and Means Committee, was first elected to represent Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in 2012. She previously served three terms in the state’s legislature. Walorski, 58, was born in South Bend and lived near Elkhart, Indiana.

She and her husband were previously missionaries in Romania, where they established a foundation that provided food and medical supplies to impoverished children. She worked as a television news reporter in South Bend before her turn to politics.