Bowling Green pregnancy resource center expecting uptick in demand for services following Roe v. Wade reversal

Pro-life advocates who work to discourage pregnant women from getting abortions are anticipating increased demand for their services following the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Crisis pregnancy centers provide women with free testing, ultrasounds, education, counseling, and often times, support following birth.

Brandy Moore is executive director of the non-profit Hope Center and says pro-life advocates now have a unique opportunity to provide services to women considering abortion.

“Those who are abortive-minded are still on the fence, and a lot of them will choose life when they go to the ultrasound room and hear the heartbeat," Moore told WKU Public Radio in an interview. "Others have been extremely kind and said I believe in what you’re doing but it’s just not for me, and we tell them that’s a choice they can make.”

With the reversal of Roe versus Wade, many pregnant women won’t have the legal option to get an abortion in their state nor the financial means to travel out of state. Because of that, pregnancy resource centers are preparing for an increase in the need for their services.

Moore says she’s surprised the Hope Center hasn’t received more calls or visits since last Friday’s ruling, but she anticipates the need for services increasing in the next few weeks.

The Hope Center made the decision to close on the day of the ruling out of concerns over violence toward crisis pregnancy centers. So far, Bowling Green has not experienced threats or vandalism like some other similar agencies in the U.S.

