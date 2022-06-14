© 2022 WKU Public Radio
Health

Audio Diary: What does it mean to have, or not have, a choice?

WKU Public Radio | By Alana Watson
Published June 14, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT
Warning: The following audio contains sensitive material that some listeners may find upsetting.

What does it mean to have, or not have, a choice? It’s a question that many people are taking into consideration as the nation awaits a U.S. Supreme Court decision that could overturn Roe vs Wade.

That landmark decision protects a woman's liberty to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction.

A month ago, WKU Public Radio asked our listeners to share their personal experiences surrounding abortion and impacts of choice.

There are many political and cultural implications surrounding the conversation. We believe it’s important people’s stories are heard.

In the audio diary above, you’ll hear from Alison, Angela, Stacy, and someone who would like to remain anonymous sharing their experiences related to abortion and choice.

Below are the individual stories, edited for time and clarity.

Alison
Hear Alison's story here.
Angela
Hear Angela's story here.
Stacy
Hear Stacy's story here. Warning: The following audio contains sensitive material that some listeners may find upsetting.
Anonymous
This person would like to remain anonymous. Hear their story here.

Alana Watson
Former student intern Alana Watson rejoined WKU Public Radio in August 2020 as the Ohio Valley ReSource economics reporter. She transitioned to the station's All Things Considered Host in July of 2020. Watson is a 2017 graduate of Western Kentucky University and has a B.A. in Broadcasting Journalism. She also has her M.A in Communications from Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, TN. Watson is a Nashville native and has interned at WPLN-FM in Nashville. In 2019, she won a Tennessee AP Broadcaster & Editors Award for her sports feature on Belmont University's smallest point guard. While at WKU Public Radio she won Best College Radio Reporter in 2016 from the Kentucky Ap Broadcasters Association for her work on post-apartheid South Africa. Watson was previously at Wisconsin Public Radio as thier 2nd Century Fellow where she did general assignment and feature reporting in Milwaukee.
