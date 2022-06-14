Audio Diary: What does it mean to have, or not have, a choice?

Warning: The following audio contains sensitive material that some listeners may find upsetting.

What does it mean to have, or not have, a choice? It’s a question that many people are taking into consideration as the nation awaits a U.S. Supreme Court decision that could overturn Roe vs Wade.

That landmark decision protects a woman's liberty to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction.

A month ago, WKU Public Radio asked our listeners to share their personal experiences surrounding abortion and impacts of choice.

There are many political and cultural implications surrounding the conversation. We believe it’s important people’s stories are heard.

In the audio diary above, you’ll hear from Alison, Angela, Stacy, and someone who would like to remain anonymous sharing their experiences related to abortion and choice.

Below are the individual stories, edited for time and clarity.

Alison Hear Alison's story here. Listen • 5:13

Angela Hear Angela's story here. Listen • 4:38

Stacy Hear Stacy's story here. Warning: The following audio contains sensitive material that some listeners may find upsetting. Listen • 12:30