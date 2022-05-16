Audio Diary: Share your experiences about choice and abortion with WKU Public Radio

The recently leaked draft U.S. Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade has sent shockwaves across our nation.

WKU Public Radio wants to provide a platform for our listeners to share personal experiences surrounding abortion and what it means to have, or not have, a choice.

There are many political and cultural implications surrounding the conversation. We believe it’s important people’s stories are heard.

Warning: The following contains a frank discussion about sexual assault.

From Alana Watson, All Things Considered host and reporter with WKU Public Radio:

We understand that these experiences are deeply personal and require both transparency and vulnerability.

When I was a senior in high school, I was sexually assaulted. In the aftermath, I experienced what many survivors go through, feelings of guilt and isolation. I felt alone, and the overwhelming feeling of shame kept me from seeking help immediately. I opened up to my mom two days later. The conversation was uncomfortable and heavy. It was difficult for me to articulate what had happened, and I could see my mom was struggling to grasp what I was telling her. Neither of us imagined that we’d be sitting on her bed, in tears, having that conversation.

After numerous appointments with doctors and therapy sessions, my Mom asked if I’d considered what I’d do if I was pregnant. Being 17 at the time, the thought never crossed my mind. Abortion wasn’t a topic of decision growing up, not because it was taboo for our family, it simply wasn’t brought up.

Before I could respond to her question, my Mom said: “You have options. You can have a baby, you could look into adoption, or you could have an abortion. It’s your choice and whatever you decide, I’ll support you.”

That statement was pivotal for me because in that moment I fully understood the impact of having choice.

I want to be transparent and vulnerable for those who may not feel comfortable or safe sharing. Let this be the beginning of a conversation that will continue with those who want to share their story. These stories are not told enough in the media, but that’s changing. These stories are transformative and invaluable, they deserve to have a space.

Your story deserves a space.

We are opening the door for people to tell their story about when they realized they had a choice. It can be an experience similar to mine, where you had to seriously consider an abortion, or it can be something completely different. We want to hear all experiences. Those who have had an abortion, those who chose adoption, those who’ve had miscarriages, or struggled with fertility issues. All our paths are unique, and all are meaningful.

You can remain anonymous in sharing, and we will not record you without permission.

If you’re interested in being a part of our conversation about the impact of the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade, you can contact me directly at alana.watson@wku.edu or DM me on Twitter @AWReports.

