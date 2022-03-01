A dog in Canada gives birth to a rare green puppy

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. A bulldog in Nova Scotia recently welcomed a litter of new puppies. Seven were born at first, but Mom unexpectedly went into labor one more time, and the eighth puppy didn't quite look like the others. Its fur was green. Turns out, the rare discoloration caused by a reaction in the womb fades over time. They're still looking for the perfect name for the pup, but for the time being, they're calling their little green Princess Fiona, just like in the movie "Shrek." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.