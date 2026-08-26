Kentucky farmers and cattlemen decry Trump beef import plan

The Kentucky Farm Bureau and Kentucky Cattlemen’s Association say President Donald Trump’s plan to import foreign beef at lower retail prices ahead of the midterm elections will harm the industry and an attempt to rebuild domestic cattle herds.

Allan Bryant, the president of the Kentucky Cattlemen’s Association, told Kentucky Public Radio the announcement has already wreaked havoc on the industry as cattlemen are looking toward the future as many spring-born calves begin to wean.

“This is when we make decisions of what does next year look like for us?” Bryant said. “Are we keeping replacement heifers? Do we sell them? Do we buy more cows to build up our herd? This has put a damper and made us kind of scratch our heads and think, ‘Oh my, what's next to come, and what is this cattle market going to be like?’”

Trump announced last week he had struck a deal to import hundreds of thousands of tons of ground beef at a lower tariff rate in exchange for retail prices below market rates. Some usually loyal GOP allies of the president have rebuked the plan, including Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming.

Kentucky is one of the biggest beef producers in the country, but Bryant said the number of cows in the state is trending downwards — a pattern he hopes cattlemen can reverse in the state.

“That's one of my goals is to support the cattle industry, and thus you're supporting Kentucky's beef farm families, and thus rural Kentucky,” Bryant said. “This is disappointing that we're in this position.”

In a statement posted to social media, the Kentucky Cattlemen’s Association said they strongly oppose the plan and that lower retail prices shouldn’t come “at the expense of Kentucky’s 32,000 cattle producers.”

Bryant said he wants the government to stop interfering in beef prices and allow cattle farmers to do what they know how to do and work on growing herds.

“Just let us be,” Bryant said. “We'll figure it out. Stop helping us.”

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said in a statement the president supports American agriculture and will continue policies to support “our great farmers.”

“President Trump has done more for American agriculture than anyone by negotiating new trade deals, expanding foreign market access, lowering input costs, bolstering the farm safety net, doubling the death tax exemption, ending taxes on rural property loan interest, creating rural opportunity zones, and more,” Kelly said. “At the same time, he is delivering on his promise to consumers by reducing beef prices while allowing our American beef herd to grow.”

According to Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average price of ground beef in the U.S. was $5.54 per pound in Jan. 2025. Last month, the cost was up to $6.88 on average.

Kentucky Farm Bureau President Eddie Melton said in a statement that Trump’s plan comes as Kentucky’s cattlemen are trying to rebuild their herds.

“While we support efforts to lower grocery costs, greater reliance on foreign beef could hurt American farmers and create long-term consequences for consumers,” Melton said. “We encourage the administration to reconsider this approach."

The Kentucky Cattlemen’s Association said it will continue to monitor the situation and work with Kentucky’s congressional delegation. The Trump administration has not yet said when the tariff pause will take effect.

Nat Turner, spokesperson for the Kentucky Democratic Party, said Trump’s plan will disproportionately affect Kentucky.

“These Kentuckians are already struggling to keep up with price hikes caused by Trump’s economic chaos and war of choice with Iran. Instead of making good on his campaign promises to support farmers, he’s kicking them while they’re down,” Turner said. “Trump’s history of disastrous tariffs and trade wars, across two terms, shows that he has never cared about farmers. He cares about manipulating them to make himself richer.”