2022 Teacher of the Year cautions against Kentucky education returning to 'normal' post pandemic

Kentucky’s Teacher of the Year says he’s asked daily, ‘How do you still do it,’ and ‘Are you thinking about leaving?’ His answer to that last question is an emphatic no. Willie Carver says the past two years have been the most difficult of his career. But rather return to normal after the pandemic, he’s challenging policy makers to address the long-term systemic issues surrounding education.

Carver teaches in Mount Sterling. In a recent op-ed, he wrote the cost for teachers to thrive is change. He points to fewer resources, record burnout, and a national decline in those entering the profession.

“Students who are leaving the classroom right now do not want to go into teaching because they see what effect the status quo has on teachers.”

In an interview with WKU Public Radio, Carver said although most don’t teach for the pay, some pass on the profession for higher wages in the private sector.

A 2020 analysis by the Economic Policy Institute found teachers today make 20% less than someone they graduated with at a four-year university with similar education and experience. In the 1990s, that disparity was only six percent.

Carver says a strong education system create conditions suitable for learning by smaller class sizes. By that same token, he wants environments suitable for teaching. He says educators’ fears have shifted from the virus to what he calls the politicizing of education. He points to bills opposing the teaching of Critical Race Theory in K-12 schools and universities. Carver says teachers are becoming afraid to open any dialogue about controversial topics.

“What ends up happening is that race disappears from any conversation. LGBTQ kids disappear from the conversation. I stay because I think I can make change. I think can make the world better for these kids and make their lives better. So if I suddenly feel like I have to be part of a system that won’t allow me to do that, then the question becomes why stay.”

Willie Carver teaches French and English at Montgomery County High School and is the 2022 Teacher of the Year, awarded by the Kentucky Department of Education.

