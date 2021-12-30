Weekly U.S. vinyl album sales break modern-era record, 'Billboard' reports
SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:
Good morning. I'm Sarah McCammon. Billboard reports that last week was the best week for vinyl record sales in three decades. Adele's "30" was the top-selling vinyl album of the year.
(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "EASY ON ME")
ADELE: (Singing) Go easy on me, baby.
MCCAMMON: Taylor Swift's "Red" also broke vinyl sales records.
(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WE ARE NEVER EVER GETTING BACK TOGETHER")
TAYLOR SWIFT: (Singing) We are never ever, ever getting back together.
MCCAMMON: Actually, Taylor, sounds like we are getting back together with our record players. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.