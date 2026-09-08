The Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom Presents: Harlan County, USA at 50

Oct. 15 marks 50 years since the premiere of "Harlan County, USA." The Academy Award-winning documentary shined a light on an eastern Kentucky coal mining community and their fight for a union contract.

The Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom is commemorating the anniversary with an hourlong audio special, “Harlan County, USA at 50.”

WKMS News Director Derek Operle has spent months diving into the documentary’s impact and lasting legacy, traveling to Harlan County and other parts of the state. Tune in to hear from director Barbara Kopple, miners and people inspired by the seminal film.