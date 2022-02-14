-
State officials are raising awareness about the Zika virus at this year's Kentucky State Fair.Officials from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services,…
-
Public health officials in Lexington say the Zika virus has been confirmed in an infant born to a woman who traveled during pregnancy to an area where the…
-
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is expecting a busier-than-usual mosquito spraying season.While state officials have reported only a handful of…
-
University of Kentucky entomologists have created a website to provide information on the Zika virus, with mosquitoes starting to show up in the…
-
Kentucky is launching a Zika awareness and prevention program.Six people, including at least one pregnant woman, have been diagnosed with the Zika virus…
-
Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said earlier this week that the Zika virus is “scarier than we initially thought” and that…
-
The Kentucky Department for Public Health has confirmed the state’s third case of Zika virus.The latest case of Zika has been diagnosed in a pregnant…
-
A western Kentucky man has tested positive for Zika virus, according to the Kentucky Department of Public Health.The man became infected with the virus…
-
Gov. Matt Bevin and officials from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services discussed Kentucky’s first confirmed case of Zika virus on Thursday.A…
-
The Zika virus has generated plenty of concern — and media coverage — as it spreads through Central and South America, with the the World Health…