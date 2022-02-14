-
The federal budget passed by both chambers of Congress this week would block a future fee on some southern Kentucky towns that use Lake Cumberland as a…
-
Construction on a cutoff wall has started at Wolf Creek Dam with officials say it is designed to prevent erosion from undermining the electrical…
-
Heavy rains have pushed the water level on Lake Cumberland higher than the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wants it for this summer.Reservoir Operations…
-
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is planning a public meeting in January to solicit comments about restricting access in hazardous waters immediately…