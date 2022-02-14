-
Greg Collins was officially introduced as the 11th Western Kentucky University women’s head basketball coach Wednesday. He’s been a collegiate assistant…
WKU's Lady Hilltopper basketball team received an at-large bid into the Women's National Invitation Tournament Monday night. They'll host the Dayton…
Following this spring’s trip to the NCAA basketball tournament, the WKU women’s basketball team has earned a No. 2 ranking among Mid-Major teams in a Top…
WKU's hopes of upsetting No. 2 seed Baylor in the NCAA Tournament opener fell short Saturday evening. Facing the Bears on their home court in Waco, Texas,…
The WKU Lady Toppers first appearance in the NCAA basketball tournament since 2007-08 is made even more remarkable when you considered that it has…
The WKU women's basketball team will head to Waco, Texas on Saturday to take on No. 2 seed Baylor in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Saturday's…
The WKU women’s basketball team has a trip to Puerto Rico, and contests against Louisville and Vanderbilt to look forward to this upcoming season.The…
Western Kentucky University will host East Carolina at E.A. Diddle Arena Thursday night in the first round of the 2013 Women's National Invitational…
WKU overcame a 13-point deficit as sophomore Alexis Govan scored a game-high 31 points to lead WKU to a 64-61 win over FAU on Wednesday night at the FAU…
WKU women’s basketball coach Michelle Clark-Heard is making more noise on the recruiting trail. The first-year coach has signed her first commitment for…