WKU Hilltoppers

Western Kentucky has fired second-year coach Mike Sanford following a 3-9 finish, the Hilltoppers' first losing season since 2010.The school announced…
Jimmy Feix could be posthumously honored with induction into the College Football Hall of Fame next year. The winningest coach in WKU football history is…
WKU's search for its first conference win of the season goes on. The Toppers fell to 0-3 in Conference USA play after a 45-38 loss to Florida Atlantic on…
WKU has a new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Head coach Jeff Brohm has selected Cincinnati’s Tyson Helton to fill the role that Brohm…
WKU took its early season frustrations out on Morgan State behind 291 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns from Antonio Andrews in a 58-17 win Saturday…