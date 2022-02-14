-
Those who rent apartments and houses in the Bowling Green area now have a resource they can use to protect their rights as renters. The “Barren River Area…
-
Glasgow resident and full-time college student Samantha Johnson could serve as “exhibit A” of a growing trend being seen throughout America’s colleges and…
-
The Glasgow City Council has unanimously passed a resolution pledging the city's support for an expansion of the WKU-Glasgow campus.Glasgow mayor Rhonda…
-
Western Kentucky University's Glasgow campus will hold a memorial service Thursday afternoon for a student who died last week. The service for Trina M.…
-
The student who died at the WKU-Glasgow campus Friday was a 36-year-old mother of three. Glasgow resident Trina Marie Lawson was found dead inside a…
-
A WKU student who was found dead at the Glasgow campus Friday afternoon has been identified as Trina Lawson. She was discovered inside a bathroom around 1…
-
The Barren County coroner has not released the name of the WKU student who was found dead at the school's Glasgow campus Friday. From the Glasgow Daily…
-
A Western Kentucky University student attending the Glasgow campus was found dead at the campus early Friday afternoon. Glasgow Police, emergency medical…