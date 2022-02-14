-
A former Western Kentucky University football star has been charged with drug trafficking. Nacarius Fant was arrested in Bowling Green on Tuesday…
Mike Sanford's head coaching debut was anything but the razzle dazzle style that has become the norm at Western Kentucky.Save for a 66-yard touchdown…
Western Kentucky University has hired Mike Sanford as the next head football coach. The 34-year-old Sanford has spent the past two seasons as Notre Dame's…
National reports say Western Kentucky University is reaching out to a familiar name for its vacant football head coaching position. CBS Sports says WKU…
The head football coach at Western Kentucky University has accepted an offer to become the next head coach at Purdue. Jeff Brohm informed WKU Athletics…
WKU’s upcoming football season features road trips to Vanderbilt, Indiana, and LSU.The Hilltoppers’ 2015 schedule includes eight Conference USA games,…
Update: 12:31 p.m.Brandon Doughty has been named the Most Valuable Player by Conference USA. The league's 13 coaches voted Doughty as the top…
For the second time in the last three seasons, the WKU football team will face Central Michigan in a bowl game. The Toppers learned Sunday afternoon…
WKU quarterback Brandon Doughty threw eight touchdown passes Friday, as the Hilltoppers won at previously undefeated Marshall.Trailing by 10 points in the…
The WKU football team is entering its final regular season game with the chance to knock off an unbeaten team.The Hilltoppers travel to Hungtington, West…