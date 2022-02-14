WKU budget

-
The president of Western Kentucky University says the most recent budget reductions to offset a $15 million shortfall were less severe than anticipated,…
The WKU Board of Regents will vote on the school’s next budget at a meeting Friday afternoon. The nearly $394 million spending plan for 2013-14 is a 1.4…
WKU President Gary Ransdell says there will be no job losses next year related to the school’s upcoming budget cut. Dr. Ransdell had been warning that…
WKU President Gary Ransdell says anything less than a five-percent tuition increase next year will result in a loss of jobs on campus. In a presentation…
WKU President Gary Ransdell has sent all faculty and staff an email containing the school’s proposed budget for the 2012-2013 fiscal year. The WKU Board…