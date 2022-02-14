Wilson Stone

-
Kentucky lawmakers convene January 7 for the start of the 2020 legislative session in Frankfort. The 60-day session will be dominated by the drafting of a…
-
The family of a state lawmaker in Kentucky says he will continue his re-election campaign after initial hospital tests indicated he has some sort of a…
-
A Warren County lawmaker says he agrees with Governor Steve Beshear on the need to get legislative redistricting maps done before the 2014 General…
-
South-Central Kentucky area House members from both sides of the aisle are teaming up to push legislation that could send millions of dollars to the…
-
A southern Kentucky legislator says one of the biggest questions heading into the next legislative session is how lawmakers will react to the absence of…