WKU head football coach Willie Taggart is leaving the school to become the coach at the University of South Florida. Taggart is a Florida native who has…
WKU’s weekend football matchup with Louisiana-Monroe is important on several levels. For starters, it’s WKU’s homecoming game. It’s also an historic…
The WKU football team faced questions this week about whether they could focus on Saturday night's opponent following the jubilation of their win last…
When WKU beat Kentucky for the first time ever in football Saturday, the significance was not lost on Todd Stewart. He was part of the WKU athletics…
The worst thing you can say about Saturday night's win by WKU over Kentucky is that it was the second biggest victory in Hilltopper football history. The…
It wasn't easy, but the WKU Hilltoppers made history Saturday night, beating Kentucky on the football field for the first time. WKU blew a 17 point first…
All around the country, college football teams are holding their first summer practices for players this week--and WKU is no different. The Hilltoppers…