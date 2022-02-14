William Medley

-
The head of a Catholic Diocese in Kentucky says he has no knowledge that a former priest removed from ministry in Tennessee committed any sexual…
-
The Diocese of Owensboro wants to have a conversation with the public about sexual misconduct in the Catholic Church. The diocese will hold a listening…
-
The Catholic Diocese of Owensboro says it has received 66 sexual abuse allegations since it was founded in 1937. The diocese released newly compiled…
-
The Catholic Diocese of Owensboro says two victims have recently stepped forward with allegations of sexual abuse. One victim claimed the abuse occurred…
-
After only eight years as the leader of the world's billions of Catholics, Pope Benedict XVI cited his advanced age and declining strength as he became…