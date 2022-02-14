-
In Frankfort, lawyers for the state are asking a judge not to allow the release of documents that could include information on sexual harassment in…
-
An audit of Kentucky's state government by the National Conference of State Legislatures is currently under “review” by political leaders in the…
-
Statehouse staffers who've filed lawsuits against a current state legislator and a former lawmaker want access to a report their attorney said may include…
-
A Republican challenger has emerged to face embattled 6th District State Representative Will Coursey. Keith Travis is the Vice President of Development…
-
A Franklin Circuit Court Judge will order depositions in a lawsuit against a Kentucky lawmaker.Judge Thomas Wingate will order Rep. Will Coursey, a…
-
Kentucky state Representative Will Coursey’s lawyer says the legislator is likely to file a countersuit against claims that he sexually harassed a former…