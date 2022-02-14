-
Cave surveys over the winter have found a steep decline in the three most common species of bats in Tennessee.Surveyors found fewer little brown bats,…
-
Citing drastic population loss, the federal government has listed the northern long-eared bat as “threatened” under the federal Endangered Species Act.…
-
Researchers say the discovery of a deadly fungal disease in a Warren County cave spells more trouble for the region’s bat populations.A team of National…
-
A researcher at Mammoth Cave National Park is fearful that a fungal disease is set to kill large numbers of bats in the region.White Nose Syndrome was…
-
After a 10 minute climb up a gentle incline just off the main trail at Mammoth Cave National Park, Rick Toomey stands on a wooden platform overlooking…
-
A rapidly spreading fungal disease affecting bats has been discovered in Daniel Boone National Forest.The U.S. Forest Service says white-nose syndrome was…
-
A disease responsible for killing millions of bats in North America has spread to caves at two state parks in eastern Kentucky that are homes to federally…
-
White-nose syndrome, a disease deadly to bats, has been confirmed at Cumberland Gap National Historical Park.Park Superintendent Mark Woods said…