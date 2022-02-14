-
Former President Bill Clinton and Vice-President Joe Biden plan to attend the Owensboro funeral for Wendell H. Ford.The former Senator and Governor passed…
-
Former U.S. Senator Wendell Ford turns 90 years old Monday, and to celebrate, the Wendell H. Ford Government Education Center in Owensboro will unveil a…
-
The annual Wendell Ford dinner that honors the longtime Kentucky political leader will be held as scheduled Thursday night at a hotel in Louisville.This…
-
Wendell Ford, who represented Kentucky in the U.S. Senate for more than two decades following a term as governor, has announced he’s been diagnosed with…
-
Owensboro will be playing host this week to one of the most recognizable faces in Democratic politics. President Bill Clinton is attending a fundraiser to…
-
Former President Bill Clinton is coming to Owensboro this spring for a benefit fundraiser. The Messenger-Inquirier reports the event will raise funds to…