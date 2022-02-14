-
The Kentucky Board of Education has forced out Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis as part of an overhaul in the administration of newly inaugurated Gov.…
Governor Andy Beshear fulfilled one campaign pledge on the first day of his administration on Tuesday. He replaced every member of the Kentucky Board of…
If Gov.-elect Andy Beshear fulfills his campaign promise to replace the members of the Kentucky Board of Education, he would be the first governor to do…
The Kentucky Department of Education is seeking feedback on the state’s new minimum high school graduation requirements. Education Commissioner Wayne…
In his monthly report to the Kentucky Board of Education Wednesday, Commissioner of Education Wayne Lewis gave an impassioned argument that overall school…
The Kentucky Department of Education recommends school districts revise their leave policies to close a “loophole” that allows teachers to hold “an…
Kentucky’s Department of Education will lobby the legislature to fund charter schools, hold back third graders who don’t meet reading standards and take…
Kentucky Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis has revised his proposal for high schoolers to demonstrate they’re ready to graduate.The changes come a little…
Teachers and education advocates voiced concern about proposed changes to high school graduation requirements during a public hearing on Thursday.Under…
The Kentucky Board of Education has signed off on new graduation requirements for high school students. Under the new standards, 10th grade students would…