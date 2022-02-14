-
President-elect Joe Biden received a bigger turnout in the Ohio Valley in 2020 than Hillary Clinton did in 2016. So did his opponent Donald Trump.In an…
-
Much of the Ohio Valley saw historic levels of voter turnout in the 2020 election, as election officials expanded voting options to reduce the risk from…
-
The Missing Voters: The Ohio Valley Has Some Of The Nation’s Lowest Voter Turnout. What Could ChangeThis fall, Lexington, Kentucky, activist and artist Devine Carama launched a different kind of road trip across his home state. He visited a dozen cities…
-
Governors, Secretaries of State, and other state and local election officials throughout the Ohio Valley are preparing for an unprecedented election…
-
A record number of Kentucky residents are registered to vote in the May 21 primary election. The Kentucky Secretary of State’s office reports that…
-