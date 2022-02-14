-
The city of Evansville is considering allowing potbellied pigs as pets. The city's Animal Control and Education Commission has reviewed a proposed…
-
As bitterly cold temperatures move across our region, a shelter in Evansville, Indiana is giving out some life-saving equipment to the homeless.It may…
-
Prosecutors in Evansville say investigators have broken up a theft ring that hit 16 stores, stealing flat-screen televisions, high-end apparel, power…
-
Vanderburgh County has been approved to receive a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to cover some damage sustained during a brutal winter…
-
A federal judge has ruled against opponents of the $3 billion Interstate 69 extension between Indianapolis and Evansville who claimed the U.S. Army Corps…