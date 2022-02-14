-
Later this month, Vanderbilt University Medical Center will start enlisting 1,000 volunteers for a COVID-19 vaccine trial.The university said Wednesday…
-
Vanderbilt University will pay more than a million dollars, returning a donation made 83 years ago, so that it can remove an inscription with the word…
-
A federal HIV vaccine trial that Vanderbilt University is being halted because of poor results. The nation’s most advanced clinical trial was stopped this…
-
Opponents of a Vanderbilt University policy banning discrimination in student groups want to enact a law to strip the private school of its police powers…