Medical researchers in Kentucky are expressing excitement about the prospect of a coronavirus vaccine.Pfizer announced on Monday its research has shown…
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear told residents Thursday they should not anticipate a COVID-19 vaccine until early next year despite an announcement from the…
A Southern Kentucky physician is concerned that fears surrounding the coronavirus will prevent some people from getting a flu vaccine this season. Dr.…
The current measles epidemic in the United States is showing no sign of slowing down. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports half of all…
Toni Wilkinson has seven children, three of them under six, and all of them home-schooled. So her house on a Lexington, Kentucky, cul-de-sac is rarely…
It’s a rainy spring evening in Louisville, less than two weeks from one of city’s biggest events: the Kentucky Derby. On May Fourth, people from across…
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin says he deliberately exposed his children to chickenpox so they would catch the highly contagious disease and become…
As many Kentucky students head back to school this week, the state Department for Public Health is reminding parents to make sure children and teens are…
