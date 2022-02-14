-
In late December, West Virginia union members and supporters gathered in the small town of Elkview, about 20 minutes outside of Charleston. Dozens of…
-
Key employees at the Churchill Downs racetrack may strike on Derby Day. Representatives for the track’s workers’ union said they haven’t been able to come…
-
Kentucky 120 United, the public education advocacy group that led mass teacher sickouts in 2018 and 2019, is unionizing.“We seek better. We seek more. We…
-
Curtis Cress sat in the gravel beside a railroad track in Harlan County, Kentucky. Tall and thin with a long, black beard, Cress is every bit a coal…
-
Union leaders responded Monday morning to Mayor Greg Fischer’s request that workers agree to a pay freeze in the next fiscal year, as Louisville tries to…
-
The Kentucky Supreme Court has upheld the state’s “right-to-work” law, a measure that bans unionized companies from requiring workers to pay union…
-
United Mine Workers President Cecil Roberts fired up a crowd of thousands of union workers in Columbus, Ohio, with a simple chant: “Fix it!”The rally last…
-
-
Two union groups have filed a lawsuit to block Kentucky’s new “right-to-work” law.That law prohibits unions from being able to collect what are known as…
-
Workers at unionized companies in Kentucky will be able to stop paying union dues or fees once contracts negotiated between their employers and unions…