Kentucky Labor Cabinet officials say a new unemployment system will take two years to complete. Until then, the state is trying to make improvements to…
Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration might partner with the federal government to build a new unemployment insurance system.Like much of the nation,…
Republican lawmakers clashed with officials from Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration during the first meeting of the legislature’s Unemployment Insurance…
The Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance is reinstating work search requirements for residents seeking unemployment benefits.The state waived work…
A bipartisan bill that would allow the state to forgive the debt of Kentuckians who were overpaid in state unemployment insurance through no fault of…
Kentucky state officials said no data was stolen during a breach of the unemployment insurance system this week.Amy Cubbage, general counsel with the…
For months, Kentucky officials have responded to concerns from people who owed overpayment debt from unemployment payments by saying they were seeking…
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Kentucky’s third-highest daily total of COVID-19 cases on Thursday.The 1,821 new cases continued a week of near-record daily…
The federal government has approved Gov. Andy Beshear’s application for a $400 per week supplement to unemployment benefits.The supplement was created by…
By late April, Kentucky’s unemployment insurance office was handling more than a hundred thousand claims a week, and Gov. Andy Beshear was urging anyone…