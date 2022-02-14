-
-
Even though Kentucky’s coronavirus cases have declined, businesses have reopened and restrictions have lifted, thousands of Kentuckians are still waiting…
-
In a letter sent to Governor Andy Beshear, seventeen Kentucky organizations are urging him to commit to keeping federal unemployment benefits that are set…
-
Kentucky will take its unemployment system offline for four days starting early Friday morning to try to interrupt an ongoing effort to hack into user…
-
A bipartisan bill that would allow the state to forgive the debt of Kentuckians who were overpaid in state unemployment insurance through no fault of…
-
Since the coronavirus pandemic started taking a toll on businesses and employees in March, Kentucky’s unemployment system has been overwhelmed with…
-
The Office of Unemployment Insurance is unable to determine how much money the state owes in unresolved unemployment claims, according to a report from…
-
After the 2008 recession revealed the weaknesses of the nation’s unemployment insurance systems, most states got to work upgrading their technology.The…
-
Kentucky Senate Republicans intend to file a bill that would prevent the unemployment office from “clawing back” money mistakenly paid to people who…
-
At the daily coronavirus briefing on Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear acknowledged that Kentucky mistakenly overpaid people who requested unemployment benefits —…