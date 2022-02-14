-
A state legislative hearing got heated Monday after lawmakers questioned the University of Louisville’s plan to acquire Jewish Hospital with help from the…
-
The University of Louisville is buying the struggling Jewish Hospital and other affiliated KentuckyOne health facilities in Louisville. The deal hinges on…
-
Former vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine gave a speech at the University of Louisville on Monday, urging students to run for office and rise above…
-
A new study from the University of Louisville has found links between the amount of nature you’re surrounded with and your overall health. Findings…
-
The University of Louisville has reached a $4.5 million settlement with former athletic director Tom Jurich, who was fired last year after two decades in…
-
It could cost $1.4 billion but a group of investors interested in bringing an NBA team to Louisville says it remains committed to its goal. The group gave…
-
The University of Louisville’s accreditation is no longer under probation. The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, or SACS, announced today that…
-
Former University of Louisville men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino has filed a breach of contract lawsuit against the university’s athletic…
-
The University of Louisville has appointed an acting athletic director.Louisville businessman Vince Tyra, a member of the U of L Foundation board and the…
-
The governing body of University of Louisville athletics has given Interim President Greg Postel the go-ahead to begin termination proceedings against…