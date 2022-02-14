-
The Republican Party, the Trump campaign and other GOP organizations say they are freezing their spending on Twitter to protest the platform's treatment…
-
Gov. Matt Bevin in recent months has turned to social media platforms to slam local media and share his political views directly with followers.But as…
-
Follow WKU Public Radio on Facebook and Twitter--more great ways to stay in touch and learn about the latest regional news, breaking national and…
-
If the past is any indication, Monday night's final presidential debate will saturate social media. Last week's face-off between President Obama and Mitt…