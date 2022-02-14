-
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has reopened all lanes of a highway in Louisville at the site where a train derailed. A statement from the agency says…
Authorities have lifted an evacuation order for homes near an area where crews are cleaning up after a train derailed. The Courier-Journal reports that…
Authorities are ordering a second round of evacuations near the site of a train derailment in Louisville as work begins to remove hazardous chemicals from…
The continuing cleanup work at West Point following the train derailment will require reclosing US 31W. Emergency officials plan on initiating this phase…
The Courier-Journal and AP are reporting that Dixie Highway, which has been closed for a week in southwest Louisville because of a disastrous train…
Evacuations have been lifted and homeowners are being allowed back into the town of West Point four days after a chemical fire started at the site of a…
Crews are continuing efforts to move tanker cars near a chemical fire at the site of a train derailment in Louisville. Louisville MetroSafe spokeswoman…
Roger Jacobs left behind a warm bed, clean clothes and his dog Zoey when a chemical fire from a derailed tanker car in Kentucky forced him from his…
Emergency workers in Kentucky were increasingly confident that fire crews had contained a blaze spewing flames and smoke from a derailed tanker car,…
Update at 11:15am:Authorities in Kentucky say a fire at the site of a train derailment is expected to continue burning throughout the day. Officials had…