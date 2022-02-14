Tommy Thompson

-
A bill to amend the Kentucky constitution to allow voters to choose projects funded by a 1 percent sales tax has been delayed in the House.The measure,…
A plan to give local governments the ability to pay for capital projects with a temporary, one percent, sales tax increase is headed to the Kentucky…
A Daviess County lawmaker believes one of the few bright spots in Tuesday's budget address by Governor Beshear could be restored funding for primary…
With only two days left in this year's Kentucky General Assembly session, time is running out for supporters of legislation meant to keep two western…
Legislation introduced in both the Kentucky House and Senate is designed to help keep aluminum smelter jobs in the northwestern Kentucky region of…
A lawmaker representing Daviess and Ohio counties hopes legislators will tackle redistricting during this upcoming General Assembly--as opposed to putting…