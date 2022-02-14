Tommy Brown

-
A Warren County grand jury has returned no indictments in the shooting death of 27-year-old Brandon Bradshaw of Bowling Green.In a news conference…
A month after an off-duty Warren County court security officer shot a killed another man, details are being released about what led up to the shooting.…
Four days after being shot in Bowling Green, and just hours after being pronounced dead at Vanderbilt Medical Center, 27-year-old Brandon Bradshaw was…
Brandon Bradshaw, the Warren County man shot Tuesday by an off-duty court security officer, died Saturday morning from his wounds.Kentucky State Police…
The off-duty court security officer who fired on a Warren County man this week has hired a lawyer, who says his client acted in self-defense. Bowling…